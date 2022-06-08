Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,170 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

