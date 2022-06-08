ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $667,258.92 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $667,258.92 and approximately $164,763.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,066.57 or 0.99988168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00029810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.