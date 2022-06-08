Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00192199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00420706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

