Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

