Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.