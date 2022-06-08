Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $30,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 507,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 132,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Shares of MHD stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.