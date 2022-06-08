Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $32,000 in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

