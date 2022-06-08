Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,548 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

