Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $145.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.