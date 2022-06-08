Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $309.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

