Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.