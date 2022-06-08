Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

