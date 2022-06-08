Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

