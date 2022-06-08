Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,910,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after buying an additional 567,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 248,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

