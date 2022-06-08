Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of CMA opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

