Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,801 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 132,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,633 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 507,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

