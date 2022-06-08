Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 189 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,546,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after acquiring an additional 215,831 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

NYSE HCA opened at $207.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.69 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.