Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 232,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,055,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 132,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

