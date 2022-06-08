Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,076 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

