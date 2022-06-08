Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of OIH opened at $312.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.32. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $313.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.