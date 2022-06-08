Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of OIH opened at $312.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.32. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $313.30.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.