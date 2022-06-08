China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Down 0.8%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 409,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,085,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the first quarter worth $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

