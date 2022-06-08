China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $28.99

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $27.80. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.