Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $272.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.29.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $212.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

