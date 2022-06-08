CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 165,833 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 894.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,833 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 7.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 46,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NYSE HUN opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

