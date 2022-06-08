CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,688 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

