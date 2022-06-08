CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 288,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,760,000 after purchasing an additional 349,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

FNF stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

