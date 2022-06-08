CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 945.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 79,723 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

MAS opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

