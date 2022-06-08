CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,014 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 409,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.