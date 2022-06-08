CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 344.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,243 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

NYSE RBLX opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.