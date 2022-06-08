CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

