CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 63,690 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,690 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

CEF opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

