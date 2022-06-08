CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,799,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 950,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,826,000 after purchasing an additional 238,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $122.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

