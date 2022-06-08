CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 213,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $177.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

