CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 484 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of EWP opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

