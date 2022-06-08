CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 56,974 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,974 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,887,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $494,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

