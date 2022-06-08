Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cummins were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $215.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $260.36.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

