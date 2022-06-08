Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,193 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Expedia Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 445,123 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.60.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

