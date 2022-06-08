Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,290 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Natixis bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,309,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.