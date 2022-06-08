Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,360 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after buying an additional 104,044 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,433,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $136.31 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

