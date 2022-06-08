Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,616 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nucor were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.

Shares of NUE opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

