Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Allstate were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

