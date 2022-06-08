Cindicator Market Cap Achieves $1.74 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

