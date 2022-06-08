Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,247,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,233,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

