Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 3,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,426. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 73.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 863.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.