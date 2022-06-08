Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.