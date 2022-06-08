Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 269,583 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,465 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,859,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 414,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.