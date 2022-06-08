Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 0.6% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 665,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 203,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,383,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

