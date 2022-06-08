CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

