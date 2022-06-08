Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,742,000 after acquiring an additional 420,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,430. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

