Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $26,397.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,572 shares of company stock valued at $81,645. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.